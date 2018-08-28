A jury has acquitted the man accused of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting last year in downtown Lafayette.
Sam Brown III, 27, of Lafayette, was accused of killing Donald Randal Jr. in the 200 block of Jefferson during a late-night gunfight, and he was incarcerated for nearly 14 months while awaiting trial. A Lafayette Parish jury unanimously acquitted Brown on Friday.
The prosecution relied on several eyewitnesses who were not called to testify until well after the fact, and their stories proved unreliable, said defense attorney Clay Lejeune, who was appointed to represent Brown through the 15th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office.
Lejeune said “virtually all” the eyewitnesses changed their stories.
“I don’t know if anyone knows what they saw. It became very charged up. A lot of those witnesses just left (the crime scene), went back home and didn’t make a statement at all until 14 or 15 months later,” Lejeune said. “Obviously the jury doubted the veracity of some of their statements. That’s not to say they were lying. I think this was just a horribly emotional time.”
The District Attorney’s Office declined comment.
Problematic evidence was not limited to shaky witness testimony, Lejeune said. Video footage from more than 10 police surveillance cameras, as well as private security footage from several businesses, but none of it was “clean,” he said.
Initial suspect descriptions did not match Brown’s appearance, and Brown’s DNA was not found on physical evidence recovered from the scene, including three guns, shell casings and clothing, Lejeune said.
“There was enough for the jury to say, hey, I don’t know what happened, it could have been somebody else,” Lejeune said.