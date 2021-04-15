A Lafayette man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the separate deaths of a North Dakota woman and Carencro man.
Joseph Delahoussaye, 47, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Rachael Alexander and Bobby “BJ” Dupelchin, and a count of armed robbery in association with the death of Duplechin, 15th Judicial District Attorney Donald Landry said in a statement.
15th Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett sentenced Duplechin to 40 years with hard labor for each of the two manslaughter counts, to run consecutively, and 80 years with hard labor for the armed robbery charge, to run concurrent to the manslaughter sentences.
Alexander, 29, a resident of North Dakota, was reported shot in the 100 block of Georgine Street in September 2016. Her death was originally reported as a suicide, but detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office determined her death was a homicide, previous news reports said.
Duplechin was shot and killed in December 2017 while Delahoussaye was released on bond in the Alexander homicide.
According to psychological evaluations in Delahoussaye’s court records, the 47-year-old had a history of mental illness and methamphetamine abuse. He was committed to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System’s forensic division in Jackson from late April 2019 until early January 2020 for pre-trial commitment and evaluations.