A missing man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a ditch just south of Crowley. The case is being treated as a homicide.
Tim Breaux, 40, has been identified by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office as the victim, according to a news release.
Breaux's abandoned vehicle was located Friday evening in the West Crowley Cemetery, and Crowley Police listed the man as missing, according to the news release from the sheriff's office. Authorities suspected foul play after finding unidentified evidence in the vehicle.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 3:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an unresponsive man in a ditch on Wilder Road just south of Crowley. They identified Breaux as the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is working with the Crowley Police Department to investigate Breaux's death. Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at 337-788-8720 or 337-789-TIPS.