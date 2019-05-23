An Opelousas woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend and another woman, police say.
Carletta Charles was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 700 block of Lastrapes Street on Tuesday and found the two victims suffering from stab wounds.
They were taken to local hospitals and later released, an Opelousas Police Department release said.
Officers determined Charles stabbed her boyfriend and the woman after they had a fight.