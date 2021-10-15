A Morrow man was struck and killed while walking on La. 10 in St. Landry Parish Thursday night.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Darrell Ray Thomas, 59, of Morrow, was walking in the eastbound lane of La. 10 east of U.S. 71 when he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Accent traveling in the same direction. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The Hyundai’s driver submitted a breath sample that showed no alcohol present and she showed no signs of impairment. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. A standard toxicology sample was taken from Thomas, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.