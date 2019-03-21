The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is warning residents of the risks of spontaneous combustion a month after a Lafayette home burned down for that exact reason.
State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning warned residents to beware oily rags and towels covered in chemicals like linseed and turpentine which, when not disposed of properly, can catch fire. Spontaneous combustion occurs when a material spontaneously heats without drawing heat from its surroundings, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.
There were at least three spontaneous combustion fires reported statewide last week, the fire marshal's office said.
In February, a home in the 100 block of Karen Drive burned down as a result of spontaneous combustion. The home was under renovation, and fire investigators believe rags soaked in an oil-based stain weren’t disposed of properly.
Browning encouraged several safety tips:
- Never discard oily rags together in any kind of container right after use
- Thoroughly and individually dry rags outside on concrete and out of direct sunlight before disposal
- Fill a metal can with water, place the rags into the can then secure the can closed before disposing
- Never leave disposal cans and/or buckets with oily rags indoors, including in garages