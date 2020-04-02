A 28-year-old Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday for shooting a gas station clerk when the worker refused to allow the man into the locked store, Opelousas Police said.
Demarcus Jones was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property. Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement the shooting happened at the Valero Station in the 500 block of East Landry St. around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Jones pleaded with the gas station worker to let him into the store to use the phone, but the worker repeatedly refused and stated the store was closed. The worker opened the store’s door to ask Jones to leave the property and Jones attacked the worker. During the altercation, Jones is accused of shooting the clerk once in the arm with a handgun, Guidry said.
The store clerk suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Jones was booked on additional charges including simple battery, resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs and curfew violation, the spokesman said.