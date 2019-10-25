The days after the International Rice Festival are typically some of the quietest of the year in Crowley.
The flurry of excitement disappears as business resumes in the city's historic downtown. Students are back in school — the Friday of the festival is an annual school holiday in Acadia Parish — and some small businesses are even closed for the week.
But this year's post-festival routine was disrupted. Monday morning brought with it the news that yet another church on the city's west side had been vandalized.
This time, a cinder block had been thrown at the glass door of Jerusalem Baptist Church. Two other churches in the area were vandalized in almost the exact same way in the days leading up to the festival, and another was struck the week before that. A seemingly isolated incident from July at another church in the area was also linked to the more recent events.
Three of the five vandalized churches are historically black.
Targeting churches is enough to charge the person or people responsible with a hate crime, according to police, and the location of the churches could further justify the charges.
"I'm still leaning toward this being a hate crime," said Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. "I haven't found anything that would lead me in a different direction because of the section of town it was in."
'This town belongs to all of us'
West Crowley is often referred to as "the black side of town" among locals.
It's full of older neighborhoods with quaint homes and sprawling oak trees. There are playgrounds, schools and, of course, churches.
There are also blighted properties and desolate blocks with poor lighting.
An influx of drug-related murders in the area inspired efforts such as P.U.S.H. — Pray Until Something Happens — and the Crowley Safe and Nonviolent Proactive Plan.
"Somebody somehow has to figure out how to make everybody come together and talk about the problems because this town belongs to all of us," said Ezora Proctor, the African American woman behind both efforts. "I think if we can come together as a community and just forget about races, forget about denominations and all of that, we can work together to make it happen.
"But it doesn't happen when people have the mindset of 'Oh, this is my area, my side of town. I'll stay over here. And that's your area, your side of town. You stay over there.'"
Proctor's efforts seem to be helping. Gun violence has dropped in the three years since P.U.S.H. and the proactive plan launched, according to the police chief.
He and his officers are also involved in the proactive plan, which includes a neighborhood watch program, coffee with a cop events, a clean up campaign, community prayer walks and a youth mentoring program.
"For a while, crime was really bad in this area," Broussard said. "That's where most of our shootings were happening, but we haven't had any lately."
'Painful implications of slavery'
On the whole, churches in west Crowley are smaller and less extravagant than those in any other part of the city.
St. Theresa Catholic Church is the largest of the vandalized churches. It was established in 1920 for black Catholics in Crowley.
Although beautiful, it's a far cry from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, the one established downtown in 1897 for white Catholics in Crowley. That one is filled with ornate statues, artwork and stained glass windows.
One of the church's statues has drawn criticism in recent years and is back in the spotlight because of the vandalism incidents.
Although St. Michael has not been vandalized, a few are pointing to the statue as a sign of the city's troubled race and religion relations.
The statue in question depicts St. Michael the Archangel defeating the fallen angel, Satan. The depiction is unlike most statues and artwork that depict the biblical scene — Instead of the devil, the angel appears to be overpowering a dark-skinned man that's bound by shackles and chains.
"Wow," the police chief said, pausing for a moment while looking at a picture of the statue. "I'm not speechless very often, but you've got me speechless. I can absolutely understand why someone — especially someone of color — would take offense to that. It has such painful implications of slavery."
Broussard, who is white, doesn't just lead the city's police department. He also serves as pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
He and other pastors in the area said they understand the scriptural interpretation of the statue, but also understand how the depiction might be offensive.
The statue was added to St. Michael in 2012 by the church's pastor, the Rev. Mikel Polson.
The priest declined to comment for the story.
"A black Catholic family would be insane to bring their children into such a church," said Agnes Courville, a community activist and board member of the St. Landry Parish branch of the NAACP. The branch formed in June after three historically black Baptist churches were burned to the ground in the parish.
Courville, who is white, said she and others involved in regional branches of the NAACP have reached out to Polson about the statue but haven't been able to get basic questions answered without getting hung up on.
"I think it's important to open up communication," Courville said. "It's not only about that statue. It's about what it represents. It's about how people respond to it. It's about how the priest responds to people who bring it up."
The Rev. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa, said he is not aware of anyone in his predominately black church who is offended by the statue. He said his parishioners are "absolutely" comfortable going to St. Michael.
"People's experiences are different," said Imoru, who is black. "Personally, I don't see it. I've never observed it. But like I said, people's experiences are different, so I'm not going to judge someone whose experience might be that."
Although it's been a sore subject for some, many in Crowley aren't even aware of the statue's existence.
Even Proctor, who leads community activism organizations and has served on the school board and city council, said she had never seen or heard of the statue before this week.
The same goes for the Rev. Sherard Marlon Joseph, who is pastor of both Jerusalem Baptist Church and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, two of the predominately black churches that were recently vandalized.
"You got probably 11,000 people in Crowley, and you probably only have 500 who've noticed it," Joseph, who is black, said. "I'd put money on it."
David Levy, a community activist who lives in New Iberia, said there's a simple solution that would work for everyone.
"They could just paint the guy another color, and the problem would be fixed," said Levy, who is white. "They don't even need to remove the statue or anything. It's such an easy fix."
'They're attacking the house of God'
For Crowley's police chief, the recent vandalism incidents have been more personal than most crimes because of his role in the church as a pastor.
"They're not just attacking a building," Broussard said. "They're attacking the house of God. They're attacking someone's history, heritage, where they were married, baptized, where they buried their loved ones."
He and other Crowley leaders have expressed gratitude that the churches have only experienced minor vandalism compared to the complete destruction of three predominately black churches in St. Landry Parish earlier this year.
Holden Matthews is accused of setting fire to the churches between March 26 and April 4. His trial is scheduled for February.
The arson cases in St. Landry Parish are a primary reason Crowley Police, church leaders and community activists are taking the recent vandalism incidents so seriously. It's also prompting bigger conversations about race and religion relations in Acadiana as a whole.
"I think now is the time to talk about race and religion and trying to open up communication on both topics from both sides. It's important," said Courville. "If they're vandalizing the churches, you don't know what they're going to do next. You don't know if in another day or week or month they're going to try to burn black churches again."
The first vandalism incident in Crowley happened in early July. In that case, someone threw a padlock into a stained-glass window at First Lutheran Church, which has a predominantly white congregation.
On Oct. 11, a glass door was found shattered by a brick at St. Theresa, Crowley's historically black Catholic church.
Last week, glass doors were shattered at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, which is historically black, and First Church of the Nazarene, which is historically white.
The most recent vandalism incident was discovered Monday morning at the historically black Jerusalem Baptist Church, where yet another brick was thrown into a glass door.
Crowley Police increased overnight patrols in west Crowley this week.
Joseph, the pastor of Jerusalem and Morning Star Baptist churches, said he's noticed the increased police presence and is thankful for it. Like so many of Crowley's leaders, Joseph has many roles. He doesn't just work as a pastor of two churches. He also teaches character education and discipline at North Crowley Elementary.
Even with two of his churches recently vandalized, Joseph said doesn't see a racial or religious divide in Crowley.
"I don't think it's racially motivated," Joseph said. "You cannot rule it out, obviously, because of the area of town, but personally, I believe it's not. It'll be interesting when they're caught to find out why they've been targeting religious institutions and what motivated them to do it."
Crowley Police are working with Louisiana State Police on the investigation. They are planning to seek assistance from federal authorities soon.
Up to $1,000 in cash is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.
The Crowley Police Department can be reached at 337-783-1234.