A 75-year-old motorcyclist injured in a crash Friday in St. Landry Parish has died from his injuries.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 190 near Louisiana Highway 367 in St. Landry Parish. Melvin Granger of Eunice died several days later from his injuries, according to a news release from Troop I.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Granger was riding a 2006 Honda Goldwing trike motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 190. At the same time, a driver operating a 1997 Ford Escort approached the stop sign and stopped in the northbound lane of LA 367. Granger exited the roadway onto the shoulder then impacted the stopped Ford. After the impact, Granger was ejected from the trike.
Despite the fact that he was wearing a Department of Transportation approved safety helmet, Granger received critical injuries. He ultimately succumbed to his injures several days later at a local hospital.
The driver of the car was properly restrained and was not injured., according to the news release. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
This crash is the fifth fatality crash resulting in the seventh death investigated by Troop I in 2020.