A toddler is dead following gunfire at a home on Northern Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. His mother and two others have been arrested, and an additional suspect is being sought.
The two-year-old boy, who is not being identified at this time, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department.
Police responded to a call at about 8 p.m. Sunday in reference to an injured toddler.
Three adults who were present at the time of the incident have been arrested and charged with negligent homicide. They are the toddler's mother, MaKayla Cormier, 22, of Lafayette; Antorio Edmond, 18, of Lafayette; and Nathan Bob, 22, of Lafayette.
An additional suspect is being sought for accessory after the fact.
The investigation remains ongoing.