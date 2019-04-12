An Abbeville man was arrested after attacking another man with a cane knife in Vermilion Parish, officials say.
Hoang Dinh was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center Friday on a count of attempted second-degree murder after attacking a man in Intracoastal City Wednesday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a release.
The victim was treated at Abbeville General Hospital’s emergency room Wednesday for lacerations on his neck, arms and legs after a fight with the accused. Investigators later determined Dinh used a cane knife in the attack, the release said.
Dinh is being held on $150,000 bond.