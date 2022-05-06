Two more suspects in the shooting deaths of an Opelousas man and 4-year-old girl have been arrested after searches across multiple Louisiana cities.
Davieontray L. Breaux, of Lafayette, and 36-year-old Holly Roberts of Opelousas were apprehended in Shreveport on Thursday.
Breaux was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count each of home invasion and felony in possession of a firearm. Roberts was arrested on two counts of principal to first-degree murder, three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and a count of obstruction of justice.
A third suspect, Felton James Martin of Lafayette, was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish on April 28 and booked on the same counts as Breaux.
The three are accused in an April 26 shooting at a residence in the 700 block of Mia Street that killed two people — a 46-year-old man and 4-year-old girl — and injured three other juveniles.
Investigators said the shooting happened hours after an argument between two women who live in neighboring units in a duplex-style residence in an Opelousas Housing Authority development.
Four of the victims were related to one of the women.
Neighbors said the scene was horrific. One neighbor reported hearing 10 or more gunshots from her home on a neighboring street and when she and others went to offer assistance, they found the woman’s three injured children lying outside the home as they waited for emergency responders.
A 17-month-old girl’s leg was mangled by a bullet wound, a 7-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen and the 4-year-old girl, who later died, had exposed internal organs because of the force of the bullet that struck her abdomen, the neighbors said.
“It was a horrible sight to see. I didn’t sleep after. I’m so brokenhearted,” one neighbor said.
The Opelousas Police Department said the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department assisted in locating the three suspects.
The manhunt for Breaux was the reason some Lafayette residents spotted a law enforcement helicopter hovering above the city Wednesday.
Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department said members of the agency’s SWAT team, canine division and patrol division partnered with Louisiana State Police, who deployed the helicopter, to act on intelligence Breaux was in the area.
They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Breaux was believed to be traveling in but he ultimately was not present. Several individuals in the vehicle, who fled police, were arrested on charges unrelated to the Mia Street shooting, Benoit said.
Valerie Ponseti, public information officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said LPSO also offered assistance in the search.
“When you’re dealing with a person we considered armed and dangerous like Mr. Breaux, with the extent of the charges, all that comes into play with how we deploy resources and what kind of precautions we need to take,” Benoit said.