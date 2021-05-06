A Lafayette woman died in a house fire Thursday evening, according to a statement from the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street at 5:47 p.m., according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the department. The fire was reported by several neighbors.

When firefighters arrived on scene, neighbors informed crews someone was inside the house. A team of firefighters entered the smoke-filled home searching for the occupant.

Gwendolyn Smith, 69, was found in the kitchen and immediately brought outside by the search team. First responders performed CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene. Smith was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Smith resided at the home with her son. He was not home at the time of the fire.

The interior of the home sustained heavy fire damage. Investigators determined the fire originated on a sofa in the living room and was caused by a cigarette left unattended.