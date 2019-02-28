The Lafayette Police Department's Tactical Narcotics Team confiscated more than $30,000 worth of marijuana and MDMA tablets Wednesday and arrested two people on drug charges.
The TNT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Liston Street, according to the department's Facebook page. During the search, agents recovered 945 grams of high-grade marijuana valued at more than $18,900, 379 MDMA tablets valued at more than $11,370 and two firearms, one of which was stolen.
Two people were arrested.
Osheiana Felix, 23, of Lafayette,was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (MDMA), illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, monies derived and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.
She previously pled guilty in 2015 to possession of marijuana. Another possession of marijuana charge from 2017 was dismissed, according to Lafayette Parish court records.
Kenashious Thibodeaux 24, of Lafayette, was charged with possession of marijuana.