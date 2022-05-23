Two men were arrested Sunday, after they tried to move a house too wide to fit through a residential street in Loreauville. The house mangled power lines, hit telephone poles, damaged trees and mailboxes and then was abandoned by the homeowner.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tony Domingue, 46 and Nico Comeaux, 32 were attempting to move the house down Coteau Holmes Road early Sunday morning when it got stuck.
Almost 700 CLECO customers were without power for several hours following the damage.
Deputies were called to the scene about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found an abandoned truck, trailer and house blocking the road. Deputies say they previously told Domingue, who is the homeowner, he needed proper permits to move the house, but they say he ignored them and tried to move the house anyway.
Domingue and Comeaux were each booked with violating parish ordinances, obstruction of highway commerce and criminal damage to property.
Deputies say additional charges are pending. Both men remained in the Iberia Parish jail Monday in lieu of $125,000 bond.