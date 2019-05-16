Teenager arrested on attempted murder in March 23 shoot out
An Opelousas man was arrested in connection with a March 23 shooting, police say.
Dontarious Williams, 18, was arrested at a residence on Overton Street around 4 a.m. Thursday after evading police since late March. Williams was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, police said.
Williams was identified as a suspect in a shoot out between two groups near the intersection of Academy and Laurent streets in Opelousas March 23, police said. A vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Jeanerette City Marshal employee arrested for alleged purchases on department card
The Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office secretary is accused of using an office credit card for personal expenses, KATC reports.
Nakather Theodile, 38, was booked with unauthorized use of an access card, obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office, a spokesman for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
City Marshal Fernest Martin said he requested the sheriff’s office investigate his employee. Deputies allegedly determined Theodile used the department’s credit card for personal expenses then tried to hide the charges.
Records show Theodile posted $2,000 bond and was released.