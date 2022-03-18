Scott Police Department said Friday it has partnered with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service in the missing person case involving Ella Goodie, the 32-year-old woman of Lafayette who has been missing since March 9.
On Wednesday, Scott PD named Branson Francisco, 36, of Mansura, a person of interest in the case. Francisco was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a violent 2018 crime on the same day he was seen with Goodie, a Lyft driver who was last seen driving on Interstate 10 toward Texas in her car, a 2012 Audi Q5 with a Texas license plate NRN6551.
There is an active warrant for Francisco’s arrest after he failed to appear in the Rapides Parish courtroom for the hearing, which concerned his alleged role in a Christmas Eve shooting in 2018 that critically wounded a man in the town of Cheneyville.
Francisco and another Mansura man, Travelle Markez Louis, are accused of shooting the man on the side of U.S. 71 and stealing his vehicle.
Francisco faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to the case, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The March 9 hearing was to address Francisco's bond. The arrest warrant issued in his absence on that date orders that Francisco is jailed without bond once located.
According to a post on Facebook by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana on March 10. The next day, the vehicle was located back in Texas, north of Dallas.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or any local law enforcement agency.
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.