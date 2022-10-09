louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG

A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a car in New Iberia, according to Louisiana State Police.

On Saturday after 4:30 p.m., a 5-year-old girl was attempting to cross Westend Drive when a car going southbound struck the child.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to state police

The state police investigation found she was crossing east to west when she was struck by a southbound Tahoe. State police do not suspect the driver was impaired. They are waiting for results for a toxicology sample.

