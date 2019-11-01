An Opelousas father is accused of chocking his son to death after a heated argument on Sunday.
Brandon Leday, 40, died at an area hospital Thursday after nearly four days on life support. Police found Leday unconscious at his father’s home in the 600 block of East Blanchard Street in Opelousas around 8 p.m. Sunday. His father, Reginald Jackson, is accused of chocking him, a statement from Opelousas Police Department Maj. Mark Guidry said.
Police said Leday’s strangulation stemmed from an argument between the two family members that devolved into a physical altercation. At some point, Jackson called the police department for assistance, the release said.
Jackson, 57, was initially booked on counts of attempted manslaughter and domestic abuse by strangulation. The first charge was upgraded to manslaughter Thursday after Leday’s passing, Guidry said.