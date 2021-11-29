St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz confirmed Monday that a 5-year-old child was killed Sunday afternoon in an ATV wreck in a field.
Guidroz said the Sheriff’s Office received the call about the wreck from the child’s mother at 4:43 p.m. She said her husband was operating the side-by-side vehicle near the Raiders Road and Frilot Cove Road area.
The child was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
A sheriff’s department spokesman said the wreck was determined to be accidental and there would be no further investigation.