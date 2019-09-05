An unknown suspect is wanted after an armed robbery in Vermilion Parish.
Vermilion Sheriff Mike Couvillon said deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Indian Bayou Dollar General around 9 p.m. Wednesday. He said a suspect entered the store at approximately 8:50 p.m. and placed a small caliber handgun on the counter, demanding the cash register’s contents before fleeing the store.
The man was described as roughly 5’7” and weighing about 160 pounds. His race is unknown, and he was wearing a white jumpsuit, gloves and a covering over his face when he robbed the store.
It’s unknown whether the suspect had a vehicle waiting or if he was supported by accomplices, Couvillon said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (337) 898-4403.