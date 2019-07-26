A Church Point man is accused of fatally shooting his brother during an early morning argument, KATC reports.
Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said officers responded to a call in the 300 block of North Franques Street around 4:11 a.m. Friday and found 68-year-old Joseph Moore suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency responders tried unsuccessfully to revive Moore.
Moore’s right leg was amputated, and he was confined to a wheelchair, the chief said.
The victim’s brother, 65-year-old Elvin Moore, was arrested and booked on second-degree murder in the shooting, Thibodeaux said. His bond was initially set at $300,000.
Officers said a verbal argument between the two brothers preceded the shooting. They recovered a .22 caliber rifle inside the home.