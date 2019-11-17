A fourth man has been arrested in connection with an October shooting that happened in Eunice, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
McKenzie Simmons, 22, of Eunice, was booked with attempted murder and firearms violations.
He's the fourth person arrested in connection with the Oct. 26 shooting, which happened at a Shell gas station on Laurel Avenue in Eunice.
Peterech Rideau, 24, was arrested Nov. 13 for principal to first-degree murder.
Jamarr L. Ross, 24, was arrested on Nov. 12 for attempted first-degree murder and possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
De'Vidre Domal Doyle, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 for attempted first-degree murder.
Doyle was the only person injured in the shooting, according to police.