A Lafayette artist whose business had been hit hard by coronavirus and hurricanes was dealt another blow just before Christmas.

Renowned artist Herb Roe reported Dec. 23 that someone stole four pieces of artwork from his gallery in the Warehouse on Garfield Street near downtown Lafayette.

“Its a bit of a slap in the face when someone grabs what is the equivalent of about a month’s worth of work off the wall and just walks off with it,” Roe told KLFY.

"They didn't just wander in off the street, we have key locks and code locks," Roe wrote on Facebook. "This person walked down our hallway gallery and picked the four they wanted, and left the other 20 or so pieces."

The theft was just the latest hardship for Roe, who hails from Ohio but has made Lafayette his home for nearly 20 years. Like many other artists, he's lost much of his potential income this year to COVID-19 and the economic shutdown. In addition, his gallery suffered damage in South Louisiana's record-breaking hurricane season.

Roe has worked across the country for the past 30 years, painting commissioned murals and his impressions of Mardi Gras and other cultural icons of South Louisiana. He worked with Lafayette mural artist Robert Dafford for 15 years before leaving in 2007 to pursue his own commissions and artwork.

He has exhibited in the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans as well as other galleries in the Crescent City and Baton Rouge. Many of his paintings hang in his studio, but he also sells from his website, social media and at Festival International de Louisiane.

Roe is known for immersing himself in his subjects and spending many hours on each piece.

His studio is equipped to accommodate his long painting days, as much as 16 to 18 hours, he told Patricia Gannon in 2019.

“Sometimes until 3 or 4 in the morning,” he said. “There are 20, 30, 40, 50 hours, even 80 in a 2-foot by 2-foot painting. November through March, it’s 10 hours a day, six days a week."

He was hoping to sell the stolen paintings during Christmas or Mardi Gras.

“A little bit over $3,000 dollars worth of paintings just walked out the door,” he told KLFY.

Roe said he never expected something like this to him in his adopted home of Lafayette. He’s asking the community to help find the paintings and said if the paintings are returned undamaged, he won’t press charges.

Anyone with information can contact Roe directly at herbroe@chromesun.com, or contact the Lafayette Police Department.