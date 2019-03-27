The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after the St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned down Tuesday.

Fire Marshal’s spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said State Fire Marshal deputies were contacted in the early morning hours Tuesday to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire in the 100 block of Saquette Road. The investigation is ongoing.

The church is located near La. Highway 103.

St. Landry Fire District 2 received the fire call around 2:30 a.m., Rodrigue said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the case because of the involvement of a religious organization, she said.