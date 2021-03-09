The State Fire Marshal’s Office on Tuesday announced several arrests made in multiple cases over the past few days, including cases in Opelousas and Lafayette.

Navin Sam, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on one count of simple arson for setting an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire in front of her home located in the 500 block of Nicholas Street in Breaux Bridge. An additional suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested in this case.

Jonathan Senegal, 43, of Opelousas, was arrested Friday on one count of simple arson for setting fire to the home he was renting located in the 400 block of Homer Richard Road in Opelousas. The fire occurred on the afternoon of March 3.

Jimmy “Tim” Terrell White, 49, of Many, was arrested Saturday on one count of simple arson for setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home in June 2020. The home was located in the 2700 block of Highway 474 in Florien and no one was injured in the fire.

Wesley Lankford, 61, of Bogalusa, was arrested Sunday on one count of negligent arson for setting fire to a shed which spread to a nearby home with seven people inside, including a 1-week-old baby. The home was located in the 1800 block of Avenue G in Bogalusa. All occupants were able to escape safely.