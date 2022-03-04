Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized over a pound of fentanyl from a Carencro home on Thursday.
Agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Ira Street in Carencro and seized just over a pound of fentanyl, 2.8 grams of heroin, 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, 13.3 grams of marijuana, tablets and a digital scale, agency public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
John Guidry, 43, and Lori Faulk, 39, were arrested.
Guidry was booked on possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, monies derived from transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.
Faulk was booked on possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, two counts of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, monies derived from transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia, Ponseti said.