A 64-year-old man was killed Monday after his truck ran off the road and struck a parked tractor trailer on Interstate 10 near Rayne.
The victim, Robert Gray Jr. of Des Allemands, was killed when his Ford F-250 ran off the road for unknown reasons and struck the back of a tractor trailer legally parked on the interstate shoulder. A Chevrolet sedan then collided with Gray’s truck and the semi before coming to rest in the median, a statement from the Rayne Police Department said.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. The occupants of the Chevrolet sedan and the tractor trailer were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.