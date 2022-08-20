One driver was killed and the other was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday.
Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash on La. 3042 near Theophile Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators determined 33-year-old Danielle Clark of Ville Platte was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north and crossed the centerline into the path of 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs of Ville Platte, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The vehicles crashed head-on.
Bangs, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. Clark was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Gossen said.
It’s unknown whether either driver was impaired. Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.