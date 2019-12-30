A Crowley man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday hit-and-run in Acadia Parish that left a 10-year-old child in critical condition.
Justin Duhon, 35, was booked with felony hit and run, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
The incident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday on East Spruce Street in Crowley. The child is listed in ciritical but stable condition in a Baton Rouge hospital.
Statements taken from the scene and witnesses indicated that a silver "dually" pickup truck with silver hub caps and a loud engine was around the area at the time of the hit and run. The vehicle in question was submitted as the alleged suspect vehicle.
Later in the evening, State Police Troop B received a call from a Crowley resident who was on the phone with a woman who said she was in the alleged truck and was present when the hit and run took place. She named Duhon and her story corresponded to other witness reports.
Crowley Police obtained a warrant for Duhon and he was arrested in Orleans Parish, where he is awaiting extradition back to Acadia Parish.