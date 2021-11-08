Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 82 near Lloyd Road (north of LA 333) in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Destiny Rose Hargrave of Abbeville, according to a prepared statement from LSP.
A preliminary investigation revealed Hargrave was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima north on LA 82. At the same time, a 2016 GMC Yukon was traveling south of LA 82. For reasons still under investigation, Hargrave crossed the center line and struck the Yukon head-on in the southbound lane of travel.
Hargrave was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Yukon was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.