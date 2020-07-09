Four candidates vying to become the Lafayette Police Department’s new chief have been approved to take the state’s civil service exam and will advance to the next stage of consideration.

The four candidates were approved at the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board’s July meeting on Wednesday, board secretary Allison Schexnayder said. The applicants were the only candidates for the job and no unqualified candidates were weeded out of the process, she said.

The applicants — Lafayette police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin, Lafayette police Sgt. Paul Trouard, retired Louisiana State Police Lt. Eric Burson and retired Lafayette police Lt. Guy LeBreton — are all local Acadiana candidates. In March, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he was launching a national search for the position.

Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle said a national search was fielded but with the current state of affairs, including the novel coronavirus pandemic and upheaval around American policing, it’s understandable why applicant numbers were depressed. In 2016, when then-Chief Jim Craft retired, 14 people applied for the job.

The spokesman said Guillory is “understandably disappointed” by the limited applicant pool but said the mayor-president didn’t have further comments and doesn’t want to taint the process. He has not reviewed the applicants and will not until the test scores are approved by the civil service board.

“If he can’t find a candidate that seems ideal, he’ll take a look at what the options are as far as looking further,” Angelle said.

Interim Chief Scott Morgan has run the department since early January when then-Chief Toby Aguillard stepped aside. Guillory told Aguillard in December he must resign or be fired before Guillory took office; the chief initially indicated he would fight Guillory but instead resigned following a $70,000 settlement with the city. Guillory cited Aguillard’s poor working relationship with Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber as one reason for his dismissal.

Former Lafayette Police Deputy Chief Reggie Thomas, who previously said he intended to run for the chief position, instead retired from the department and has since announced a run for Lafayette City Marshal. Thomas, once the department’s highest ranking Black leader, previously served as interim chief in 2016, bridging the retirement of Craft and now ousted Aguillard.

Thomas made the decision to forego running after Guillory announced he was eliminating Thomas’ deputy chief position.

Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said the next step in the process is for the board to coordinate with the Office of State Examiner for Fire and Police Civil Service, who will proctor an exam for the four candidates, possibly in August, she said.

The Office of State Examiner will then review and score the exams, report the scores to the Lafayette board and the Lafayette board will vote to advance candidates with passing scores and refer their applications to the mayor president, who will take over the process, Hattan said.

If Guillory rejects the applications, he can reopen the application cycle to solicit a second round of candidates, Hattan said.

Here are the four candidates for Lafayette police chief:

Retired Louisiana State Police Lt. Eric Burson, a Lafayette resident, worked in law enforcement for 25 years. He joined state police in 1993 and retired in 2018; while there, he worked in motor carrier safety, the special projects division and worked with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness overseeing Louisiana State Police’s Emergency Operation Center, his application said.

Burson earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1994. He currently works as an accident reconstructionist with A&M Forensics and Engineering in College Station, Texas, and works part-time with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on the crash response team, reconstructing crashes and leading trainings at the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Lafayette police Sgt. Wayne Griffin currently serves as the Lafayette Police Department’s spokesperson. He joined the department in 2002 and has worked in SWAT, school resource officer oversight, patrol, recruiting and narcotics, among others. Before joining law enforcement, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999, including serving one year as a training sergeant.

Griffin earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Louisiana State University at Alexandria in 2019 and this spring completed a master’s degree in business administration from Husson University, his application said.

Retired Lafayette police Lt. Guy LeBreton, a Cade resident, worked in law enforcement for 27 years. He joined the Lafayette Police Department in 1994, where he served as a watch commander, worked in internal affairs, the youth services division, patrol supervision and evidence custody, among other roles. Before joining LPD, he worked for two years as an officer at the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

LeBreton earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from USL in 1994 and a master’s in homeland security from Northwestern State University in 2016. He currently works for Walden Security as a contracted special deputy U.S. Marshal at the federal courthouse for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, his application said.

Lafayette police Sgt. Paul Trouard, of Opelousas, joined the department in 1997. He’s served as the firearms facility supervisor and range master, a departmental training instructor, detective and officer involved shooting supervisor, among other roles.

Trouard earned a bachelor’s in general studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2008 and is currently earning a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, his application said.