A Port Barre man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for a 2017 crime spree that included kidnapping another man after crashing his own vehicle.
Jon Michael Mauldwin, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release on charges of federal carjacking and using, carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. Mauldwin’s carjacking sentence will run concurrently to pending state charges, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said in a statement.
Mauldwin pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2019.
His crime spree began around 1 a.m. Aug. 20, 2017 when Mauldwin crashed his vehicle at a residence in Port Barre. Mauldin exited the vehicle, engaged with the home’s resident, got back in his vehicle and wrecked his car again as he drove down the street.
After the second crash, Mauldwin entered a man’s home while brandishing a handgun and forced the man to use his own truck to drive Mauldwin to an area store. On the way Mauldwin threatened his captive, saying he would kill him, and fired a shot toward his face that missed and shattered the driver’s side window. The incident caused hearing loss in the victim’s left ear, Joseph’s statement said.
The captive man managed to escape at the store and find help. Now in Pointe Coupee Parish, Mauldwin continued his crime spree, shooting at and robbing a convenience store clerk. When police arrived, he shot at them and fled into a nearby neighborhood, KATC reported.
Mauldwin then broke into another home and attempted to sexually assault two women inside before he was subdued by a man in the home and taken into police custody.