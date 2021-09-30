Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to investigate shots fired near Jefferson Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Police Chief Martin McLendon.

During the investigation, police say they discovered a vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of Creswell Lane and Edith Street. The two occupants had gunshot wounds.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Opelousas Police Department.