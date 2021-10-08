Lafayette police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of 22-year-old Rashawn Broussard and the attempted murder of a second victim as 21-year-old Bryson Shaquille George of Lafayette.

Warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder have been obtained for George.

George is described as being 6 feet tall weighing approximately 150 lbs. He has a tattoo of a cross in the middle of his forehead and a tear drop tattoo under his right eye.

Lafayette man shot, killed on Fitzgerald Street, police say One man is dead after a Sunday night shooting, the Lafayette Police Department said in a press release.

The Lafayette Police Department said anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension, or harboring George will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bryson Shaquille George is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.