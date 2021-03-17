Comeaux High was on lockdown and police were searching for a stolen truck after an attempted carjacking near the school Wednesday morning, KATC reports.

Lafayette Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Frem Boustany Drive. About 6:50 a.m., a construction truck was stolen from Meadow Farm Road.

The white work truck is loaded with construction equipment and has a Florida license plate, number PZFN52.

If you see it, call 911. If you have information about this incident, call 911 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.