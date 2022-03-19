An infant was among five people injured in a New Iberia drive-by shooting Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of C.V. Jackson Drive. New Iberia Police Department officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m. and determined five people had been injured, three with non-life-threatening injuries and two with critical injuries, department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
A 7-month-old infant was one of the two victims in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.