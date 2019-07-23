Lafayette firefighters suspect a vacant mobile home was intentionally burned after an early morning fire Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived in the 100 block of Amite Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday to find the mobile home ablaze, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, though the home sustained substantial damage.
The home was unoccupied, and neighbors told investigators it’s been vacant for over a year. The building wasn’t locked or otherwise secured when firefighters arrived on scene, he said.
The utilities to the property were cut off and there were few personal items inside, except a mattress and a few items in the bedroom, he said.
“We’re trying to determine if someone was squatting or if someone intentionally set the fire,” Trahan said.
Arson is suspected. Investigators determined the blaze began inside the mobile home in one of the rooms, but the exact cause is still under investigation.