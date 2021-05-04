A man has been booked with manslaughter after an alleged road rage incident in Lafayette, police have confirmed to KATC.
Kirk Bourque, 55, of Butte LaRose, was booked with second-degree battery a few days after the April 12 incident. He posted $50,000 bond and was released, records show.
The other person involved in the incident has been in the hospital, and died over the weekend. His death prompted the charge against Bourque to be upgraded to manslaughter. Bourque posted $75,000 bond and was released, records show.
Lafayette Police have confirmed the arrest and the death are connected to a road rage incident that happened on Interstate 10 at Louisiana Avenue.
Police say two people were traveling on Interstate 10 when the incident happened about 3 p.m. April 12, and they pulled over at the Louisiana Avenue exit of I-10.
A verbal altercation took place, ending with the victim being punched by Bourque, police said.