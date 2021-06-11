Lafayette Police on Thursday arrested 60-year-old Robert Guidry of Denham Springs on suspicion of peeping into homes in the Saint Streets area.
Guidry was allegedly caught peering into doors and windows on Monday night, according to Lafayette Police spokesperson Wayne Griffin. A neighbor called police the next morning after viewing the suspicious activity on home surveillance.
The block Griffin was caught on was not immediately clear, nor was the location of Guidry’s arrest, Griffin said.
No further information is currently available.