A teacher at St. Martinville Early Head Start was arrested on a count of simple battery Tuesday after allegedly striking a 1-year-old child at the center.
The child’s father reported the battery to the St. Martinville Police Department Aug. 13 after picking the toddler up from the early childhood center at 501 South Martin Luther King Drive, a release from St. Martinville Police spokesman Adam Touchet said.
The father said after he left the center, staff called and advised him to return. Staff members informed him that teacher Kristina Francois, 32, struck his child. In statements to police Tuesday, three witnesses told officers Francois struck the child twice in the mid to lower back after the child would not stop crying Aug. 13, the release said.
Officers obtained photos of the injury to the child’s back during the investigation.
Francois reported to the St. Martinville police station Tuesday and gave a statement before being arrested and released on a summons, Touchet said.
The identity of the child and child’s father were withheld by police for the juvenile’s privacy.