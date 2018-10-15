A substitute teacher was arrested at Port Barre High School on Monday, accused of having sex with a 10th grade student.
Constance Robertson, 25, of Washington, was booked on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
The incident is alleged to have happened in a classroom during a pep rally day, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said. The student had video of the alleged incident, and was showing it to other students. The information made its way to the school administrators, who called police.
That same day, Port Barre police executed a search warrant to recover and view the contents of the student’s phone. Evidence extracted from the phone lead to Robertson’s arrest, the chief said.
The student was 16 at the time of the incident. The teacher told police she thought he was 18, the chief said.
The St. Landry Parish School System, in a statement, said the teacher has been substituting in the school system since May of 2017. "There are no previously reported incidents involving this employee. She has been removed from working as a substitute teacher in St. Landry Parish Schools."