A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Jeanerette on Tuesday.
Police Chief Dusty Vallot says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Church and Pellerin streets.
One person, a 19-year-old, was fatally shot. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Tommy Carson, Jr. of Franklin.
Vallot says a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with that shooting. Details on what led to the shooting are not yet known.
The chief said an investigation is ongoing.