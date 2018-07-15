Update, 6:08 p.m. Sunday
LAFAYETTE — A shooting death Sunday morning in the 100 block of Clematis Court, near High Meadows Boulevard, has been determined a justifiable homicide, Lafayette Police have determined.
Lafayette police found 42-year-old Alexander Stokes dead at the scene at 9 a.m. and later took another man into custody.
Police said Stokes had attacked the shooter with a bladed weapon following an argument inside the residence. The shooter, fearing for his life, then opened fire with a handgun.
Police said the shooter and his mother lived at the residence with Stokes, who was the mother’s boyfriend. No criminal charges have been filed at this time. The death has been ruled a justifiable homicide.
No other names have been released.
Original post, 3:24 p.m. Sunday
