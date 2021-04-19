City officials in Broussard announced Monday morning they are investigating the police chief Brannon Decou over allegations of sexual harassment made by a former officer.
The announcement comes after an Acadiana Advocate story in which three former officers described a work environment where officers were hired and promoted based on appearance, unwelcome sexual advances were the norm and anyone who voiced concerns faced retaliation.
"No formal complaint against Chief Decou has been filed, however, immediately upon receiving an envelope of text messages between the chief and a former deputy, the mayor contacted the city’s human resources attorneys, and an investigation was opened," the statement read. "While it is ongoing, this investigation will be thorough, honest, comprehensive, and confidential until it is concluded."
Former officer Taylor Jones, 28, shared his allegations of sexual harassment — along with screenshots he says are of text messages and Snapchat conversations between him and Decou — with The Acadiana Advocate.
Two other former officers also alleged sexual harassment by Decou during their time working for the Broussard Police Department.
Jones said he filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission earlier this year and left screenshots with the police department and the Broussard mayor's office when he resigned from his position last month.
When a city attorney reached out to him to schedule a meeting, Jones said he hired a lawyer, who rescheduled the initial meeting between the two parties, which Jones said was scheduled for a day that conflicted with his work schedule.
The police chief position is an elected position, the statement read, and city officials do not have oversight over the position except budget matters.
"The mayor will be transparent with the citizens of Broussard regarding this situation, as the safety and security of residents and businesses remain his top priority," the statement read.