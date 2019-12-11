An Opelousas 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in a September shooting that paralyzed a man, police say.
Romond Bruno was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder Tuesday and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Bruno is accused in a Sept. 27 shooting near the intersection of Rice Lane and Larcade Street that left a male victim paralyzed and under ongoing serious medical care, Guidry wrote. Additional information about the victim was not provided by law enforcement.