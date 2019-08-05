Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man in Abbeville early Monday morning.
Officers received a call at 4:52 a.m. regarding a shooting at the intersection of Clover and North Miles streets, according to a news release from the Abbeville Police Department.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office. The incident is being treated as a homicide, the release said.
No other information, including the victim's identity, is being released at this time.
Police ask anyone with information about this or any crime to contact the Abbeville Police Department or tips line at 337-892-6777. Callers may choose to remain anonymous. Citizens can also send anonymous tips through the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/AbbevillePoliceDepartment or website at abbevillepd.com by clicking on “Submit a Tip.”