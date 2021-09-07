A 19-year-old Oakdale man was killed after his SUV crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler and both vehicles burst into flames in Evangeline Parish.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on La. 106 east of Paradise Lane. Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, was killed in the crash. Fontenot was driving east on La. 106 when his 2013 Nissan Rogue crashed into the passenger side diesel tank of a 2006 International 18-wheeler, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a release.
The 18-wheeler was pulling a logging trailer and backing into a worksite on the north side of La. 106 at the time of the crash. Both Fontenot’s Nissan and the 18-wheeler were engulfed in flames when the crash happened, the statement said.
Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment. Troopers were unable to determine if either driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash because of the extent of the damage.
The driver of the 18-wheeler showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol in his system. The crash remains under investigation, the statement said.