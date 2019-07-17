Iberia Parish fire
An Iberia Parish Deputy died Turesday in a mobile home fire in Erath.

NEW IBERIA — An Iberia Parish sheriff's deputy is dead and another is injured after a mobile home fire in Erath, according to KATC.

The sheriff's office says Lt. Paul Lancon died in the blaze. The other deputy remains hospitalized with first-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters were called to the home in the 2400 block of Conrad Road around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lancon's body was found inside the home. The other deputy was found outside the home.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is in charge of the investigation.

