NEW IBERIA — An Iberia Parish sheriff's deputy is dead and another is injured after a mobile home fire in Erath, according to KATC.
The sheriff's office says Lt. Paul Lancon died in the blaze. The other deputy remains hospitalized with first-degree burns and smoke inhalation.
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters were called to the home in the 2400 block of Conrad Road around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lancon's body was found inside the home. The other deputy was found outside the home.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is in charge of the investigation.