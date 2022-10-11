Human remains found in Iberia Parish in late September have been positively identified as a missing 30-year-old man from Rayne, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The remains were identified as 30-year-old Brock J. Comeaux, of Rayne, who was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2021. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and LSU FACES Laboratory helped identify his body. A hunter found his remains around 3 p.m. Sept. 23 off Ella Estates Road in Iberia Parish, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators were first contacted about the case in March 2022 by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, who reported that Comeaux was believed to have been killed and his body disposed in the Delcambre area of Iberia Parish.
Two men were arrested on second-degree murder charges in the case in March and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail; 26-year-old Brody Lee Jeffers, of Church Point, and 28-year-old John Evans Dupre, of Abbeville. Bond was set at $1 million for each, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.